Walter Martin Shares Video for Funny New Song “Quarantine Boogie (Loco)” (Feat. Matt Berninger) COVID-19 Themed Song Benefits City Harvest

Photography by Melissa Martin



Walter Martin (formerly of The Walkmen) has shared a hilarious new COVD-19 themed song, “Quarantine Boogie (Loco),” that features guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National. It was shared via a video that also features Berninger. In connection with the song Martin is hoping to raise money for City Harvest to benefit New York City public school kids in need. The song is very much of the times, humorously getting into the challenges of being quarantined with your spouse and kids, home schooling, the toilet paper shortage, the live streamed concerts from Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, and a Netflix show everyone is talking about. Stuart Bogie also contributes horn accompaniment to the song. Watch and listen below.

Martin had this to say about the song in a press release: “I made this song hoping to make enough of a fool of myself to inspire people to join my City Harvest team and donate money. They are doing amazing work feeding people in NYC right now, and helping get food to public school kids who rely on school breakfast and lunch. I hope you can laugh at my song during these hard times and please join my City Harvest team and donate HERE.”

Martin released a new solo album, The World At Night, in January via Ile Flottante Music. It was his fifth solo album since The Walkmen went on hiatus in 2013.

