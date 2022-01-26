News

Warpaint Announce New Album, Share New Song “Champion” Radiate Like This Due Out May 6





Warpaint have announced the release of their first new album in six years, Radiate Like This, which will be out on May 6. They have also shared the album track “Champion.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, the band state that their new song is about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Radiate Like This was recorded remotely by the band as a result of the pandemic. They recorded each of their vocal parts separately, and spent time honing the songs that comprise the album until they were able to tour again. The band’s previous album, Heads Up, came out in 2016 via Rough Trade.

Radiate Like This Tracklist:

1. Champion

2. Hips

3. Hard To Tell You

4. Stevie

5. Like Sweetness

6. Trouble

7. Proof

8. Altar

9. Melting

10. Send Nudes

