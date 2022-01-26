 Warpaint Announce New Album, Share New Song “Champion” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Warpaint Announce New Album, Share New Song “Champion”

Radiate Like This Due Out May 6

Jan 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Warpaint have announced the release of their first new album in six years, Radiate Like This, which will be out on May 6. They have also shared the album track “Champion.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, the band state that their new song is about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Radiate Like This was recorded remotely by the band as a result of the pandemic. They recorded each of their vocal parts separately, and spent time honing the songs that comprise the album until they were able to tour again. The band’s previous album, Heads Up, came out in 2016 via Rough Trade.

Radiate Like This Tracklist:

1. Champion
2. Hips
3. Hard To Tell You
4. Stevie
5. Like Sweetness
6. Trouble
7. Proof
8. Altar
9. Melting
10. Send Nudes

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent