Warpaint Share Immersive Video for New Song "Stevie"





Warpaint are releasing a new album, Radiate Like This, on May 6 via Heirlooms/Virgin. Now they have shared its second single, “Stevie” via a video that comes in two forms: an immersive version that allows you to move the image around and a regular 2D version. Fascinated By Everything, which is an art and technology collective created by Chris Holmes, created the video. Check out both versions below.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Stevie’ is a love song, pure and true. Sincere as it comes with a little bit of freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres.”

Warpaint’s Emily Kokal had this to say about the video: “Thinking of visuals for ‘Stevie’ we weren’t seeing a story or a performance, but a kind of ‘Tunnel of Love’ image kept coming to my head, more like waves of serotonin, what love feels like. Right around that time Chris showed us what he was working on and it was like, ‘Woah, this is way more ‘Tunnel of Love’ than we could’ve imagined!’”

Holmes had this to add about creating the video: “All of the visuals are made from physical objects, so all of the light color and texture come from the real world and not just computer-generated graphics. It’s been such a joy to work with one of my favorite bands, Warpaint and collaborate to make some inter-dimensional kaleidoscopic beauty to radiate some love and light into this world.”

Previously Warpaint shared the album’s first single, “Champion,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Champion.”

Radiate Like This was recorded remotely by the band as a result of the pandemic. They recorded each of their vocal parts separately, and spent time honing the songs that comprise the album until they were able to tour again. The band’s previous album, Heads Up, came out in 2016 via Rough Trade.

