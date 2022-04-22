 Warpaint Share New Song “Hips” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 22nd, 2022  
Warpaint Share New Song “Hips”

Radiate Like This Due Out May 6 via Heirlooms/Virgin

Apr 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Warpaint have shared a new song, “Hips.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Radiate Like This, which will be out on May 6 via Heirlooms/Virgin. Listen below.

Previously Warpaint shared the album’s first single, “Champion,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the song “Stevie.”

