News

All





Warpaint Share New Song “Lilys” Appears in the HBO Series Made For Love

Photography by Mia Kirby



Warpaint have shared a new song, “Lilys.” It appears in the new HBO show Made For Love. The band’s last album was 2016’s Heads Up. Listen to “Lilys” below.

In an interview with NME singer/guitarist Theresa ‘TT’ Wayman had this to say: “The HBO show wanted to use it and so that made us finish it faster. And then the label heard it and were like, ‘Actually, we want to put this out not just have it be on the show’. It wasn’t like we started writing our album and were like, ‘OK this song is going to be the one we come out with’, but I’m happy that it’s the one leading the way. The song is asserting itself.”

In the NME interview, Wayman also offered an update on the band’s new album. It was partially recorded before the pandemic, but then work continued remotely, with the band members in different parts of America and even the world. There is still additional recording and mixing to be done amd the album isn’t expected out until spring 2022. Wayman also says shes been listening to Bob Dylan, Fela Kuti, Miles Davis, and Karen Dalton, implying that they might have an influence on the new album.

As we previously reported on, a previously unreleased mix of Warpaint’s 2010 album The Fool done by late British musician/producer Andrew Weatherall will be made available for Record Store Day 2021 (June 12). This new version features different track sequencing (the songs are in the order Weatherall initially envisioned for the album) and new album artwork. It will be made available via Rough Trade.

Geoff Travis, founder of Rough Trade, states in a previous press release: “I remember that one of the main reasons why we wanted Andrew Weatherall to mix the Warpaint album was because we loved his brilliant work on the Primal Scream remix of ‘Higher Than the Sun.’ I know that we discussed this particular track with Emily [Kokal, frontwoman of Warpaint] and she knew it of course and also loved it. I think it was a key reason they agreed to let Andrew do the mix.”

Weatherall’s mixes of “Baby” and “Undertow” both made it on the original album, but the other mixes are previously unheard. The new release includes a final version of “Jubilee,” previously released in demo form and not included on the original version of The Fool. Weatherall passed away last year at the age of 56.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.