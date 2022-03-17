News

All





Warpaint Share Video for “Champion” Radiate Like This Due Out May 6





Warpaint have shared a video for their song “Champion.” View the video, directed by band member Theresa Wayman, below.

“Being apart, it was a little tricky to make a video,” band member Jenny Lee Lindberg states in a press release. “Theresa came up with some key points with camera and angles, so we had some cohesion. The motivation was to feel like a champ and deliver the goods and let your honey flag shine.”

“Champion” will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, Radiate Like This, which will be out on May 6. The song was one of our Songs of the Week upon its release in January. The band’s previous album, Heads Up, came out in 2016 via Rough Trade.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.