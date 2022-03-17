 Warpaint Share Video for “Champion” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Warpaint Share Video for “Champion”

Radiate Like This Due Out May 6

Mar 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Warpaint have shared a video for their song “Champion.” View the video, directed by band member Theresa Wayman, below.

“Being apart, it was a little tricky to make a video,” band member Jenny Lee Lindberg states in a press release. “Theresa came up with some key points with camera and angles, so we had some cohesion. The motivation was to feel like a champ and deliver the goods and let your honey flag shine.”

“Champion” will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, Radiate Like This, which will be out on May 6. The song was one of our Songs of the Week upon its release in January. The band’s previous album, Heads Up, came out in 2016 via Rough Trade.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent