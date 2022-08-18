 Warpaint Share Video For “Hips” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 18th, 2022  
Warpaint Share Video For “Hips”

Radiate Like This Out Now via Heirlooms/Virgin

Aug 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jim Hosking
Warpaint have shared a video for “Hips” from their most recent album, Radiate Like This. View the Jim Hosking-directed video below.

“‘Hips’ has a scuttling intensity to it,” Hosking states in a press release. “It sounds like someone desperately trying to find something. Or at least that’s what it seemed to me. I listened to it repeatedly and kept seeing women desperately searching for each other in a seaside town. Ideas present themselves and it’s not about logic or reason, it’s about emotion. And here the emotion suggested identically dressed women finding each other in an old seaside town in England called Southend On Sea.”

Listen to our recent Under the Radar podcast interview with the band’s Stella Mozgawa here.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent