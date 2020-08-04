News

Washed Out Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Paralyzed” Purple Noon Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop





Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) is releasing a new album, Purple Noon, this Friday via Sub Pop. Now he has shared another song from it, “Paralyzed,” via a NSFW video for it. Caroline Koning directed the video, which was filmed in her native Holland and features real-life couple Shay and Dorien in “an unguarded, intimate moment.” Watch it below. Last week Washed Out also performed the album’s “Too Late” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and you can watch that below too.

Koning had this to say about the video in a press release: “Human contact, and something as simple as a touch, has new meaning in the context of today. These special times make the viewing experience of physical togetherness a different one, and I wanted to tap into that sentiment in a pure way. The couple we follow in the film capture this simplicity beautifully, and what we see on screen all happened very organically. Encapsulating a perhaps general longing for closeness through a very unpretentious narrative gives this spot a natural honesty that I think visualizes the track in a strong manner.”

Purple Noon’s opening track, “Too Late,” was shared back in April via a crowd-sourced video and made our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced he shared new song from it, “Time to Walk Away,” via a video for the track.

Purple Noon is the follow-up to 2017’s Mister Mellow, which came out via Stone’s Throw and was released as a visual album. This marks Greene’s return to Sub Pop.

Greene produced and recorded the album, which was mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, Georgia.

Washed Out has also announced a series of events, dubbed Purple Noon Nights, centered around the album’s release date. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 8/6: Purple Noon listening party

Friday, 8/7: the Washed Out live band’s first live-streamed concert, performing selected tracks from Purple Noon along with highlights from his catalog

Saturday, 8/8: Q&A with fans via @realwashedout’s Instagram Live account

Sunday, 8/9: Greene will host the sixth in his popular Magic Hour Mix DJ sets, with this set focusing on the Washed Out catalog

