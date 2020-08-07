 Washed Out – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, August 7th, 2020  
Subscribe

Washed Out – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Purple Noon Out Now via Sub Pop

Aug 07, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Blair Greene
Bookmark and Share


Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) has released a new album, Purple Noon, today via Sub Pop. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Purple Noon is the follow-up to 2017’s Mister Mellow, which came out via Stone’s Throw and was released as a visual album. This marks Greene’s return to Sub Pop.

Greene produced and recorded the album, which was mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, Georgia.

Purple Noon’s opening track, “Too Late,” was shared back in April via a crowd-sourced video and made our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced he shared new song from it, “Time to Walk Away,” via a video for the track. Then Washed Out shared another song from the album, “Paralyzed,” via a NSFW video for it. Washed Out also performed the album’s “Too Late” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent