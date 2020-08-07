Washed Out – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It
Purple Noon Out Now via Sub Pop
Aug 07, 2020
Photography by Blair Greene
Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) has released a new album, Purple Noon, today via Sub Pop. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.
Purple Noon is the follow-up to 2017’s Mister Mellow, which came out via Stone’s Throw and was released as a visual album. This marks Greene’s return to Sub Pop.
Greene produced and recorded the album, which was mixed by Ben H. Allen in Atlanta, Georgia.
Purple Noon’s opening track, “Too Late,” was shared back in April via a crowd-sourced video and made our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced he shared new song from it, “Time to Walk Away,” via a video for the track. Then Washed Out shared another song from the album, “Paralyzed,” via a NSFW video for it. Washed Out also performed the album’s “Too Late” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
