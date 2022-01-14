News

Wasuremono Shares New Single “Fill Your Lungs” Let’s Talk, Pt. 2 Coming January 28th via The Wilderness Records.





English indie pop quartet Wasuremono are set to release their new album, Let’s Talk Pt 2, later this month. The record is the second half of the double record they introduced last year with Let’s Talk Pt. 1. The second half continues with their meticulous style of dreamy sophisti-pop, expanding their record into sprawling new horizons. Ahead of the release, Wasuremano has also shared one last new single, “Fill Your Lungs.”

“Fill Your Lungs” crafts a twisting expansive soundscape, filled with dramatic melodies and a soaring instrumental. The chiming guitars and keys interlock with towering, resonant percussion while the band’s layered vocal harmonies sprawl upwards, charting an emotive path that’s hopeful and melancholic in equal measure. The lyrics explore a similar liminal space between grief and comfort一“Through the forest / Lights will shine through / And I’ll surround you / With arms around you.”

As songwriter William Southward explains: “It’s a song about the twists and turns of life and how the ones who pass on become a part of you.

This was the last song I wrote on the album and a fitting single to end on. I love the progression of this song, how it takes you on an unexpected journey.”

Check out the song and video below. Let’s Talk Pt. 2 is out January 28th via The Wilderness Records.

