Watch alt-J Perform “U&ME” and “Breezeblocks” on “Colbert”
The Dream Due Out February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music
Last night, alt-J made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed “U&ME” from their newly-released album The Dream. In honor of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, An Awesome Wave, they also performed their 2012 hit “Breezeblocks” as an online extra. View the performances below.
The Dream came out earlier this month via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.
Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.
Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.
