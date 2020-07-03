News

Watch Andrew Bird Perform “Manifest” With His Wife and Son From Home For “Colbert” My Finest Work Yet Out Now via Loma Vista





Andrew Bird was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and as musicians have been doing on late night shows during the pandemic he performed from home, but unlike most such performances he was also joined by his wife, fashion designer Katherine Tsina Bird, on piano and their elementary school aged son Sam, on guitar. They performed “Manifest,” from Bird’s 2019 album My Finest Work Yet. Sam looked a bit bored, but it was still a delightful performance, complete with Bird’s trademark whistling. Watch it below.

In April Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” via a video for the track. The song was about capital punishment and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year Bird was also cast in the new season of FX’s crime anthology show Fargo. Plus in November he surprise released HARK!, a new Christmas EP that features two original songs (“Alabaster” and “Night’s Falling”) and covers of four holiday classics.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

