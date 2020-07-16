News

Watch Angel Olsen and Hand Habits Cover Tom Petty's "Walls" From the Second Part of Olsen's Cosmic Stream Livestream Event





In an empty Masonic Temple in Asheville, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy joined Angel Olsen for the second edition of Olsen’s Cosmic Stream livestream event. The duo did an acoustic cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Walls.” The original was on the soundtrack for the 1996 film She’s the One. Watch and listen below.

Duffy strums gently and takes the first verse as Olsen sings barely audible melodies in the back. The two come together for the chorus, their voices blending together seamlessly to produce both a haunting, but tender melody.

Olsen’s longtime collaborator/video director Ashley Connor filmed the concert, along with the Cosmic Stream 1 where Olsen performed her debut studio album, 2012’s Half Way Home, in its entirety.

A portion of the proceeds from the streams will go to supporting YWCA Asheville, “an organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

Along with her recent live streams, Olsen recently released a remix of 2019’s All Mirrors’ “New Love Cassette” by Mark Ronson. Olsen previously appeared on Ronson’s 2019 album Late Night Feelings, singing and co-writing that album’s definite highlight “True Blue.” Johnny Jewel of Chromatics also shared a remix of “All Mirrors,”

In April Olsen did another ticketed livestreamed concert, Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar, with proceeds going to benefit her touring band and road crew, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort.

In April Olsen also shared an at-home cover of Tori Amos’ “Winter.”

In March Olsen covered Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and posted it to her Instagram account. The original was a hit from 1982’s Avalon.

All Mirrors was our #1 Album of 2019. It also our Album of the Week and we previously posted a rave 9/10 review of the album.

Also, don’t forget that Olsen was on the cover of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue (you can still buy a copy directly from us here).

Going back even further, you can also read our 2016 interview with Olsen.

