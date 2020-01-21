News

All





Watch Angel Olsen Cover “More Than You Know” for SiriusXM All Mirrors Out Now via Jagjaguwar





Angel Olsen released a new album, All Mirrors, last October via Jagjaguwar. Now she has stopped by SiriusXM to cover "More Than You Know," a song first published in 1929, composed by Vincent Youmans, written by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu, and memorably performed by Ann-Margret for her 1961 album And Here She Is. Olsen performed it solo on piano. Watch the performance below.

All Mirrors was our #1 Album of 2019. It also our Album of the Week and we previously posted a rave 9/10 review of the album.

Also, don't forget that Olsen is on the cover of our current print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue (you can still buy a copy directly from us here).

Previously Olsen shared a haunting black & white video for its title track, "All Mirrors," which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album's second single, "Lark," also via a video (surely one of the best music videos of the year). "Lark" was also our #1 Song of the Week. Ashley Connor directed both videos. Then she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "All Mirrors." When the album was released, album tracks "New Love Cassette" and "Summer" both made our Songs of the Week list, at #1 and #2 respectively. Then she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform two songs from the album: "Summer" on the broadcast show and "Chance" as a web-exclusive.

Olsen purposefully recorded two versions of All Mirrors, starting with a stripped down solo version recorded with producer Michael Harris in Anacortes, Washington. Then she recorded another, full band, version with producer John Congleton (who produced Olsen's 2014 album Burn Your Fire for No Witness), alongside arranger Jherek Bischoff, multi-instrumentalist/arranger/pre-producer Ben Babbitt, and a 14-piece orchestra. Originally Olsen's plan was to release both versions of the album at the same time, but then, as she stated in a previous press release, she decided she "needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form.... It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form."

A limited edition and exclusive All Mirrors bundle from Jagjaguwar has the album on opaque aquamarine vinyl and includes a 7-inch for "All Mirrors" on silver with black splatter vinyl that includes the album version of "All Mirrors" on one side and a solo version titled "We Are All Mirrors" on the other side.

Of the title track and the album title, Olsen had this to say in the previous press release: "I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other. Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we'd like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people."

Summing up the album in the press release, Olsen had this to say: "In every way - from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger."

The press release describes the album this way: "On her vulnerable new album, All Mirrors, Olsen takes an introspective deep dive towards internal destinations and revelations. In the process of making this album, she found a new sound and voice, a blast of fury mixed with hard won self-acceptance. All Mirrors gets its claws into you on both micro and macro levels. Of course, there's that singular vibrato, always so very close - seemingly simple, cooed phrases expand into massive ideas about the inability to love and universal loneliness. And then suddenly - huge string arrangements and bellowing synth swells emerge, propelling the apocalyptic tenor."

Olsen's previous full-length album was 2016's MY WOMAN, also via Jagjaguwar. It made it to #3 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2016 list. In 2017 she released Phases, a collection of B-sides, rarities, and demos, including some previously unreleased tracks. It was our Album of the Week.

In June Olsen was the guest vocalist on "True Blue," a song on Mark Ronson's new album, Late Night Feelings. Olsen also wrote the song, which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

Read our 2016 interview with Olsen.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Wed. Jan. 22 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio % - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jan. 23 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio % - SOLD OUT

Fri. Jan. 24 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club %

Sat. Jan. 25 - Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT %

Sat. Jan. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz %

Tue. Jan. 28 - Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

Wed. Jan. 29 - Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele %

Thu. Jan. 30 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt %

Fri. Jan. 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega %

Sat. Feb. 1 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller %

Mon. Feb. 3 - Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern %

Tue. Feb. 4 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik %

Wed. Feb. 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan %

Thu. Feb. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Fri. Feb. 7 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma %

Sat. Feb. 8 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale %

Mon. Feb. 10 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Tue. Feb. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo %

Thu. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz %

Fri. Feb. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %

Tue. April 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

Wed. April 15 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre ^

Thu. April 16 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Fri. April 17 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

Sat. April 18 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Mon. April 20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

Tue. April 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

Wed. July 8 - Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

Wed. July 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival @



^ = w/ Madi Diaz

% = w/ Hand Habits

@ = w/ Mount Eerie

(Via Stereogum)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.