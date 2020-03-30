 Watch Angel Olsen Cover Roxy Music’s “More Than This” From Her Home | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, March 30th, 2020  
Watch Angel Olsen Cover Roxy Music’s “More Than This” From Her Home

All Mirrors Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Mar 30, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Angel Olsen has joined the litany of musicians who have performed from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and the mass self-quarantine, covering Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and posting it to her Instagram account. The original was a hit from 1982’s Avalon. Olsen’s cover is simply her on acoustic guitar and her powerhouse voice. Watch the cover below, followed by the video for Roxy Music’s original.

Olsen released a new album, All Mirrors, last October via Jagjaguwar.  All Mirrors was our #1 Album of 2019. It also our Album of the Week and we previously posted a rave 9/10 review of the album.

Also, don’t forget that Olsen was on the cover of our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue (you can still buy a copy directly from us here).

Going back even further, you can also read our 2016 interview with Olsen.

