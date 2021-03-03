News

Watch Arlo Parks Perform “Black Dog” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Collapsed in Sunbeams Out Now via Transgressive





Last night, Arlo Parks made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “Black Dog,” a song from the British singer’s debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. Her performance, filmed in London, was backed by a band. Watch below.

Collapsed in Sunbeams came out back in January on Transgressive. Read our review of it here.

Parks had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Parks then shared a video for the song “Caroline,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

