Watch Arlo Parks Perform “Hurt” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (Plus Stream the Album and Read Our Review of It)

Arlo Parks has released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, today via Transgressive. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making her network TV debut performing “Hurt.” She performed with her band in a room with books and lampshades suspended from the ceiling. Watch it below. Also, now that the album is out you can stream it below. And yesterday we posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.

Parks had this to say about the album in a press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Last month, Parks shared a video for the song “Caroline,” which will be featured on her debut album and performed for her show. “Caroline” was one of our Songs of the Week.

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend.

Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Last year Parks also teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. Last year she also sang guest vocals on a new version of Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” (the original version was on their recent album Dreamland).

Parks previously announced a filmed variety show special that will feature performances by Romy (The xx), Dave Okumu (The Invisible), and Glass Animals. The hour long show, titled Tonight With Arlo Parks, will premiere this today at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST, where it will be viewable on both the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app (it will also be made available on Feb. 1 via Prime Video). Tonight With Arlo Parks is directed by Transgressive co-founder Toby L and Louis Bhose.

Arlo Parks Tour Dates:

4/9 - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique, Orangerie

4/10 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotonde

4/12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

4/13 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

4/15 - Munich, Germany @ Ampere

4/17 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

4/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/20 - Lyon, France @ Ninkasi

4/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

4/24 - Madrid, Spain @ Independance

4/26 - Bordeaux, France @ I.Boat

4/29 - Paris, France @ Trabendo

4/30 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

5/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

5/2 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

5/3 - Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

5/12 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla – SOLD OUT

5/18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House – SOLD OUT

5/19 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes – SOLD OUT

5/21 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk – SOLD OUT

5/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans – SOLD OUT

5/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds – SOLD OUT

5/26 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall – SOLD OUT

5/29 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

5/30 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla – SOLD OUT

6/2 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

6/3 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

7/23 - Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront – with HMV

8/1 - Dundee, UK @ Fat Sam’s – with Assai Records

8/3 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club – with Jacaranda

8/5 - Coventry, UK @ The Empire – with HMV

8/10 - London, UK @ Prysym – with Banquet

8/17 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy2 – with Truck Store

