Watch AURORA Perform “A Temporary High” on “Stephen Colbert”
The Gods We Can Touch Out Now via Glassnote
Last night, AURORA performed “A Temporary High,” a song from her new album The Gods We Can Touch, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. View the performance below.
The Gods We Can Touch came out last month via Glassnote. Check out our Why Not Both podcast interview with AURORA here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Watch AURORA Perform “A Temporary High” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — AURORA
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Announce Album, Share New Songs “Bubblegum Infinity” and “Dread & Butter” (News) — Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Sondre Lerche Shares Video for “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” (News) — Sondre Lerche
- CHAI Share Video for Busy P Remix of “Ping Pong” (News) — CHAI
- Röyksopp Share New Song “Impossible” (Feat. Allison Goldfrapp) (News) — Röyksopp, Goldfrapp
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.