Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022  
Watch AURORA Perform “A Temporary High” on “Stephen Colbert”

The Gods We Can Touch Out Now via Glassnote

Feb 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, AURORA performed “A Temporary High,” a song from her new album The Gods We Can Touch, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. View the performance below.

The Gods We Can Touch came out last month via Glassnote. Check out our Why Not Both podcast interview with AURORA here.

