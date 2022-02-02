News

Watch AURORA Perform "A Temporary High" on "Stephen Colbert" The Gods We Can Touch Out Now via Glassnote





Last night, AURORA performed “A Temporary High,” a song from her new album The Gods We Can Touch, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. View the performance below.

The Gods We Can Touch came out last month via Glassnote. Check out our Why Not Both podcast interview with AURORA here.

