News

All





Watch Baio Perform “Dead Hand Control” on “Seth Meyers” with Musicians Across the Globe Dead Hand Control Out Now via Glassnote





Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) released his third solo album, Dead Hand Control, last week via Glassnote. Last night he was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, in which he remotely played the album’s title track, aided by different musicians across the globe. Baio was in Oregon and was joined by Brian Robert Jones (Vampire Weekend’s touring band) in Los Angeles, Robby Sinclair (Nick Murphy) in Paris, Greta Morgan (Springtime Carnivore and Vampire Weekend’s touring band) in Utah, Sasha Spielberg (Buzzy Lee) in Los Angeles, Kelly Winrich (Delta Spirit) in New York City, and George Hume (longtime Baio guitarist) in London. Watch the performance below.

Stream the whole album here.

We also recently posted a podcast interview with Baio, as part of the Why Not Both podcast we present, and you can listen to that here.

When Dead Hand Control was announced, Baio shared its first two singles, “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?,” via videos for the new songs. “Endless Me, Endlessly” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Baio shared two more songs from the album: title track “Dead Hand Control” and “Take It from Me.” The former was shared via a video for it and made our Songs of the Week list.

Baio wrote all the songs on the album himself, except for the near 10-minute long closing track, “O.M.W.,” which was written with his Vampire Weekend bandmate Ezra Koenig. When the album was released, “O.M.W.” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Baio released his debut solo album, The Names, in 2015 via Glassnote, and released his sophomore album, Man of the World, in 2017, also via Glassnote.

Dead Hand Control was recorded at Damon Albarn’s 13 Studios in London and Baio’s C+C Music Factory studio in Los Angeles (founded with Vampire Weekend bandmate Chris Tomson). According to a press release, the album’s title comes from two sources: “Dead Hand” is the name “a rumored Soviet missile system designed to obliterate America” and “Dead Hand Control” is “a legal strategy for attempting to control the beneficiaries of your will after you die.”

“I was looking at the past five years of American life and obsessing about topics like death, wills, and nuclear war,” Baio says. “But at its heart, it’s about how the only thing you can control is the way you treat the people in your life.”

Also, read our 2015 interview with Baio about The Names.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.