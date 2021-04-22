 Watch Bartees Strange Perform a Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 22nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Bartees Strange Perform a Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love”

Performed During a Live Session for SiriusXMU

Apr 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Bartees Strange performed a cover of Bon Iver’s 2008 song “Skinny Love” for SiriusXMU Sessions. He later tweeted: “Justin Vernon low key shook my little Black world in college when I heard this song—so this was a pleasure to do.” It was filmed in his basement. Watch below.

Back in February, Strange performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. His debut album, Live Forever, came out last year on Memory Music and made it to #15 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Strange about Live Forever here.


Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent