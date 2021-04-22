Watch Bartees Strange Perform a Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love”
Performed During a Live Session for SiriusXMU
Bartees Strange performed a cover of Bon Iver’s 2008 song “Skinny Love” for SiriusXMU Sessions. He later tweeted: “Justin Vernon low key shook my little Black world in college when I heard this song—so this was a pleasure to do.” It was filmed in his basement. Watch below.
Back in February, Strange performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. His debut album, Live Forever, came out last year on Memory Music and made it to #15 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our interview with Strange about Live Forever here.
