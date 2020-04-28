News

Watch Beck Cover Chris Bell's "I Am the Cosmos" Solo Acoustic from Home
Hyperspace Out Now via Capitol Records





Beck has joined the ever-growing list of artists who have shared videos of themselves performing while under quarantine by sharing a video of himself covering Chris Bell’s “I Am the Cosmos” solo acoustic. Bell was a member of Big Star and the original version of the song was the title track to his lone solo album, which was recorded in the 1970s but not released until 1992 (15 years after his death). Check out Beck’s version below.

Beck released a new album, Hyperspace, last November via Capitol Records. Seven of Hyperspace’s 11 songs feature co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams.

In November we posted our review of Hyperspace and you can read that here.

