Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, Rilo Kiley, The Shins, and More

In response to the COVID-19 Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been live streaming solo concerts from his home studio. His latest concert was yesterday and it was an all-covers set in which he covered songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, Rilo Kiley, The Shins, The Flaming Lips, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Big Star, and Def Leppard. He also covered a song from the Netflix show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, “The Bones Are Their Money,” at the request of one of his fans. Gibbard says that Sunday’s concerts will always be all-covers sets. Watch the concert below. Also watch Saturday’s concert below and check out a playlist of the original versions of all the songs he covered.

Set List:

“Isolation” (John Lennon Cover)

“Silver Lining” (Rilo Kiley Cover)

“Thirteen” (Big Star Cover)

“Waltz #2″ (Elliott Smith Cover)

“Motion Sickness” (Phoebe Bridgers Cover)

“If Not For You” (Bob Dylan Cover)

“New Slang” (The Shins Cover)

“Hysteria” (Def Leppard Cover)

“The Bones Are Their Money”

“Do You Realize??” (The Flaming Lips Cover)

Last week Gibbard also shared a video where he performed the new song “Life In Quarantine,” which is inspired by what we’re all going through with COVID-19. The Seattle biweekly alternative newspaper The Stranger premiered the video. The song will be available on all streaming services in the coming days.

Gibbard’s concerts are happening every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and you are able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Find more info here and here.

Gibbard previously announced that he’s taking requests. Previously during his live stream concerts Gibbard covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” New Order’s “Ceremony,” and other songs.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

