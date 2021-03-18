News

All





Watch Ben Gibbard Perform a One-Year Anniversary Livestream Concert Live From Home Returns

Web Exclusive



One of the reliable fixtures of the early days of COVID-19 and the lockdown was Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performing his Live From Home livestreaming solo concerts from his home studio. To mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of those concerts, last night Gibbard brought the format back and performed nine songs over the course of 52 minutes. Watch it below.

In the video, Gibbard discusses how surreal it is to be here a year later, still in the pandemic but now more likely to wear pants. And he also reveals that he may have had the coronavirus when he was doing the livestreams last year, but he never got tested and doesn’t know for sure. He also said he hasn’t been vaccinated yet. For this livestream, Gibbard is encouraging fans to donate to the Seattle homeless charity Aurora Commons (www.auroracommons.org​).

Gibbard started out doing daily concerts and then switched to a weekly format, doing livestreams from March to late May last year. Gibbard has raised over $250,000 during the course of his Live From Home concerts. Last year he released two solo singles, “Proxima B” and “Life in Quarantine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Benefits from “Life in Quarantine” went to Aurora Commons. The song was also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in May.

Read our 2020 interview with Gibbard on his Live From Home concerts.

Setlist:

You Remind Me of Home

Black Sun

Northern Lights

Grapevine Fires

Man In Blue

Sleeping In

A Moviescript Ending

They Don’t Know

A Lack of Color

The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.