Watch Ben Gibbard Perform His Final Livestream Concert For Awhile and Cover Björk

In response to the COVID-19 Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been livestreaming solo concerts from his home studio since March. Tonight he performed his final concert for a while and his wife Rachel Demy got to pick the setlist, which included a cover of Björk’s “All Is Full of Love.” He says that he won’t be doing weekly concerts anymore, but will likely be doing more livestreamed concerts in the future. Watch it below.

Setlist:

St Peter's Cathedral

Expo '86

Brothers on a Hotel Bed

Your Bruise

No Room in Frame

This Place is a Prison (The Postal Service)

Champagne from a Paper Cup

Proxima B

All is Full of Love (Björk cover)

Earlier today Gibbard shared a new song, “Proxima B,” as well as a cover of Minor Threat’s “Filler.” A live acoustic version of “Proxima B” was debuted in April during one of his Live From Home concerts. This is a full on studio version. The two songs are being released as a 7-inch and cassette single tomorrow. The “Filler” cover did originally surface on Soundcloud last year, but has since been taken down.

Gibbard had this to say about “Proxima B” in a press release: “This one I wrote a while ago and I was going to have it out as a single for my solo tour this spring. It’s about a planet that was discovered deep, deep in the cosmos, called Proxima B. The three things you need to know about Proxima B to understand the song are: One, there’s a planet called Proxima B that they think has water on it. It’s somewhat Earth-like. Secondly, it orbits the star called Centauri. And three, there’s been a lot of talk of ‘Ooh, maybe we can get there at some point.’ So I wrote this song in response to that.”

In response to the COVID-19 Gibbard has been livestreaming solo concerts from his home studio since March. Gibbard was previously performing daily concerts, but is now doing weekly concerts every Thursday. With each concert Gibbard asks fans to donate to a particular charity.

Previously Gibbard also shared a video where he performed the new song “Life In Quarantine,” which is inspired by what we’re all going through with COVID-19, and then he shared the studio version of the song (which is still solo acoustic), which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Gibbard previously announced that he’s taking requests. Previously during his live stream concerts Gibbard covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” New Order’s “Ceremony,” and other songs. He previously did an all-covers set with covers of songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, Rilo Kiley, The Shins, The Flaming Lips, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Big Star, and Def Leppard.

Gibbard then did another all-covers set where he covered R.E.M.’s “Half a World Away,” The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” Morrissey’s “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” Hall & Oates’ “Out of Touch,” The Magnetic Fields’ “Strange Powers,” Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge’s “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Only Living Boy In New York,” and Spiritualized’s “Hold On.”

Gibbard also covered Fountains of Wayne’s “Barbara H.” in tribute to the band’s Adam Schlesinger, who died recently due to COVID-19. Gibbard also performed a set where he did all of Death Cab for Cutie’s 2000-released album We Have the Facts and We’re Voting Yes, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

During one of his concerts Gibbard performed a new song, “Proxima B,” and covered Nirvana’s “All Apologies” in what was an all-piano set. He also did an all-Beatles covers set.

Then Gibbard was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing “Life In Quarantine” solo acoustic from home.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

