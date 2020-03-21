News

Watch Ben Gibbard Perform His New COVID-19 Inspired Song “Life In Quarantine” Also Watch His Latest Live From Home Concert





Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has shared a video where he performs the new song “Life In Quarantine” which is inspired by what we’re all going through with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The Seattle biweekly alternative newspaper The Stranger premiered the video, which you can watch below. In response to the COVID-19 Gibbard has been live streaming solo concerts from his home studio. Also watch today’s concert below, which also includes another performance of “Life In Quarantine.”

The song will be available on all streaming services in the coming days.

Also, during the video posted by The Stranger Gibbard encouraged his fellow Seattle residents to donate tents and sleeping bags for the homeless to this organization:

The Aurora Commons c/o

Lisa Etter-Carlson

927 N. 89th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Gibbard’s concerts are happening every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and you are able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Find more info here and here.

Gibbard previously announced that he’s taking requests. Previously during his live stream concerts Gibbard covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” New Order’s “Ceremony,” and other songs.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

