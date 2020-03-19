News

Watch Ben Gibbard's Latest COVID-19 Live Stream Where He Covers New Order's "Ceremony" Live From Home Concerts Every Day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST





In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, for the next few weeks Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie will be live streaming solo concerts from his home studio. The second performance was yesterday and during the 50 minutes he covered New Order’s “Ceremony.” Gibbard previously announced that he’s taking requests and his second concert was pretty much an all-requests set. Watch the whole archived live stream below.

His concerts are happening every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and you will be able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19.

Previously during his live stream concerts Gibbard covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”

Also check out today’s YouTube stream below at the appointed time or here. Find more info here and here.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

