Monday, June 15th, 2020  
Watch Bill Murray and the Cast of “Ghostbusters” Reunite for Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart”

Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Director Ivan Reitman, Ray Parker Jr., and More Also Took Part

Jun 15, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
For the latest episode of his quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart, actor Josh Gad brought together much of the main cast of Ghostbusters (including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts), as well as director Ivan Reitman, and Ray Parker Jr. (who wrote and sang the theme song). Gad also welcomed notable superfan Kumail Nanjiani, who quized the stars. Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman, was also involved as he has directed the new Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (due out next March after originally being due out this summer). The episode also featured various supporting cast members and at the end Parker led everyone in a rendition of the “Ghostbusters” theme. Watch it below.

The first episode of Reunited Apart featured the cast and crew of The Goonies. Then there was an episode featuring the main cast and crew of Back to the Future. Other episodes have centered on Splash and The Lord of the Rings. Gad is best known for Frozen and Beauty and the Beast.

