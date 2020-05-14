News

Watch Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Bryan Cranston, + More cover “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Eat It” Parody Video Also Features Fred Armisen, Sarah Silverman, Al Franken, Patton Oswalt, Jack Black, and Others





Good intentions aside, Gal Gadot’s tone-deaf “Imagine” sing-a-long has been the inspiration for many parodies alike. From Zack Fox, Thundercat, 6lack, and Eric Andre’s “Slob On My Knob,” to Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Robin Pecknold, and Natalie Prass’ cover of Blink-182’s “I Miss You,” the newest rendition comes from a boat load of comedians covering “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Eat It” (which itself is a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”). Watch it below.

The cover is a part of the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event For Charity. Mr. Show stars Bob Odenkirk and David Cross wrangled together their old cast members for the event in order to raise funds for LIFT, a national organization that works to help families in poverty.

Mr. Show members and writers such as Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Brett Passel, Jay Johnston, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn, Sarah Silverman, Scott Adsit, Jack Black, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, and John Ennis joined in to the call as well as other comedians such as Al Franken, Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Rachel Bloom, Fred Armisen, John Hodgman, Heidi Gardner, and Paul Schee. To users delight, Odenkirk managed to bring on Better Call Saul/ and Breaking Bad castmates Bryan Cranston, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, and Michael Mando as well.

The song then features Yankovic himself singing the final lines along with a genuine “we’re all in this together.”

