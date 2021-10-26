 Watch — Bruce Springsteen Gets Interviewed and Performs on “Stephen Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021  
Watch — Bruce Springsteen Gets Interviewed and Performs on “Stephen Colbert”

Also Watch Springsteen’s Interview with Barack Obama on Their New Book

Oct 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bruce Springsteen was a guest last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he spoke in depth about his upcoming concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, and performed “The River,” a song which he originally debuted at his legendary “No Nukes” concerts. Springsteen was also interviewed with former President Barack Obama by CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason in a segment that aired this past Sunday and Monday, where they discussed their newly-released book, Renegades: Born in the USA. Watch the interviews and live performance below.

