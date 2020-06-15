News

Watch Christine and the Queens Perform “I disappear in your arms” On “Jimmy Fallon” La vita nuova EP Out Now via Because Music





Leave it to Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) to make a “home” performance extra spectacular. On Friday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Letissier performed “I disappear in your arms,” a track from her surprise February EP, La vita nuova.

In an empty venue with accompanying strobe lights, Letissier struts around in a pillowy white blouse to the uptempo dance track before completely breaking it down. It’s almost like we’re at a Christine and the Queens live show...if only. Watch the video below to see the eccentric performance.

Recently, Letissier performed another EP track “People, I’ve been sad” from her home in Paris for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That one was a bit more timid, but lovely nonetheless.

The La vita nuova EP features six new tracks. The title track features guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in an accompanying short film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck), and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the film, which features choreography by Ryan Heffington. A previous press release further describes the film as such: “The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures.”

“People, I’ve been sad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

