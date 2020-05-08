News

All





Watch Christine and the Queens Perform “People, I’ve been sad” From Paris Home on “Colbert” La vita nuova EP Out Now via Because Music





Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) surprise released a new EP, La vita nuova, and an accompanying short film of the same name, back in February via Because Music. Last night she was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and she performed the EP’s “People, I’ve been sad” solo from her home in Paris, sitting by her open window. It wasn’t as dynamic as her usual highly choreographed performances, but considering the situation we’re all in, it was quite lovely. We’d like to think that some of her neighbors or those on the street below could hear her. Watch it below.

The La vita nuova EP features six new tracks. The title track features guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in the film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck), and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the film, which features choreography by Ryan Heffington. A previous press release further describes the film as such: “The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures.”

“People, I’ve been sad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.