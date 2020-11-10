News

Watch Christine and the Queens Perform “People, I’ve been sad” From Paris On “James Corden” She Was Also Interviewed by Corden





Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) was the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, in which she performed “People, I’ve been sad” from Paris’ Chapelle des Beaux-Arts and was also interviewed by Corden. Watch both the dramatic performance and the interview below.

The song is taken from her surprise February EP, La vita nuova, which is out now on Because Music.

In May, Letissier also performed “People, I’ve been sad” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this time from her home in Paris. Then in June she performed another song from the EP, “I disappear in your arms,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The La vita nuova EP features six new tracks. The title track features guest vocals from Caroline Polachek, who also appears in an accompanying short film (in which Letissier turns into a vampire and bites Polachek on the neck), and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the film, which features choreography by Ryan Heffington. A previous press release further describes the film as such: “The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures.”

“People, I’ve been sad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Letissier also did a live performance video of the song for the YouTube channel COLORS.

Christine and the Queens released her sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

