Watch CHVRCHES Perform “Forever” Separately and Remotely on “Jimmy Fallon”

Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES released a new album, Love Is Dead, in May 2018 via Glassnote. On Friday night they performed the album’s “Forever” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They did so remotely, with each member in their homes, but unlike most such performances in the pandemic era, it was quite dynamic, full of energy and with cool video effects. While the song is two years old, it recently got a new lease of life due to its notable use in the latest season of the popular Spanish Netflix teen drama Élite. Watch the performance below.

The band features Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty. In their performance they were joined by touring member Jonny Scott. A few weeks back the band shared their own remotely recorded video for them performing “Forever.” Watch that below too.

In 2019 CHVRCHES shared the new song, “Death Stranding,” taken from the soundtrack of the PlayStation4 game of the same name.

In November 2018 CHVRCHES also released the five-song Hansa Session EP that was recorded in Berlin’s Hansa Studios, the same studio where David Bowie recorded his iconic Berlin trilogy with Brian Eno in the 1970s (Low, “Heroes”, Lodger).

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

