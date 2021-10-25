Watch Circuit des Yeux Perform NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
-io Out Now via Matador
Oct 25, 2021
Photography by Evan Jenkins
Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) has performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. Filmed earlier this month in the May Chapel at Chicago’s Rosehill Cemetary and Mausoleum, the performance featured three songs: “Vanishing,” “Dogma,” and “Stranger,” all of which are from Fohr’s new album -io (out now via Matador). Watch below.
-io was released this past Friday. It also features the song “Sculpting the Exodus,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
