Watch Circuit des Yeux Perform NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert -io Out Now via Matador

Photography by Evan Jenkins



Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) has performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR. Filmed earlier this month in the May Chapel at Chicago’s Rosehill Cemetary and Mausoleum, the performance featured three songs: “Vanishing,” “Dogma,” and “Stranger,” all of which are from Fohr’s new album -io (out now via Matador). Watch below.

-io was released this past Friday. It also features the song “Sculpting the Exodus,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

