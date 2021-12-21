 Watch Clips From Bat For Lashes’ Holiday Livestream, Including Björk Cover | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Clips From Bat For Lashes’ Holiday Livestream, Including Björk Cover

Lost Girls Out Now via AWAL Recordings

Dec 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


On Friday, Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) performed a livestream Christmas special, available on demand via Veeps until Christmas Eve. The performance included a cover of Björk’s “The Anchor Song” from her 1993 album Debut alongside Julianna Barwick, which can be viewed here.

Khan’s most recent album, Lost Girls, came out in 2019 via AWAL Recordings.

Bat For Lashes is on one of the covers of our upcoming 20th Anniversary Issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent