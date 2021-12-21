News

Watch Clips From Bat For Lashes' Holiday Livestream, Including Björk Cover





On Friday, Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) performed a livestream Christmas special, available on demand via Veeps until Christmas Eve. The performance included a cover of Björk’s “The Anchor Song” from her 1993 album Debut alongside Julianna Barwick, which can be viewed here.

Khan’s most recent album, Lost Girls, came out in 2019 via AWAL Recordings.

Bat For Lashes is on one of the covers of our upcoming 20th Anniversary Issue.

