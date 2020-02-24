Watch Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers as Conan O’Brien’s Production Assistants in New Video

News

Conan O'Brien's TBS show Conan has launched a new fake behind the scenes web series, Meet the Conan Staff, and in one episode Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers play production assistants on the show. The duo performed on Conan last year with their side-project Better Oblivion Community Center. In the Meet the Conan Staff video, Oberst can't help but break into song during the staff meetings, much to the annoyance of O'Brien and his other employees, especially as his songs are usually quite depressing. Bridgers, meanwhile, is very well liked. Watch the video below.

In the video Oberst is really invested in his Conan job, saying straight to the camera: "Well, I sort of stumbled into the role of being the voice of the emo and indie rock movement. But that was just to pay the bills. Really, I wanted to break into late-night television production. I guess you could say I'm the Happy Gilmore of emo."

Bridgers is less committed, admitting: "Yeah, I'll probably do this for a while. But it's kind of a bullshit job."

Better Oblivion Community Center released their self-titled debut album last year via Dead Oceans.

Meanwhile, Oberst's band Bright Eyes (which also features Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott) have reformed and recently announced a world tour.

Bridgers released her debut album, Stranger in the Alps, back in September 2017 via Dead Oceans. In 2018 Bridgers also teamed up with fellow singer/songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to form supergroup boygenius, whose self-titled debut EP was released in October 2018 via Matador.

