 Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Things Take Time, Take Time Out Now via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Courtney Barnett made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” from her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch below.

Last month, Barnett shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary, ANONYMOUS CLUB, which depicts a three-year period of her life while on tour. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent