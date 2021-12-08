Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
Things Take Time, Take Time Out Now via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists
Last night, Courtney Barnett made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” from her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch below.
Last month, Barnett shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary, ANONYMOUS CLUB, which depicts a three-year period of her life while on tour. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.
Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.
