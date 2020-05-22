News

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform "Sunday Roast" From Home on "Jimmy Fallon"





Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett was the musical guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed remotely and acoustically from home, doing “Sunday Roast” from 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Watch it below.

Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018. In December 2019 she surprise released the live album MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne.

In January she guested on the new Anna Calvi album, Hunted. And in April she performed “Depreston” for the Music From the Home Front Australian COVID-19 benefit concert.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

Also read our review of Tell Me How You Really Feel.

In 2017 Barnett teamed up with American singer/songwriter/guitarist Kurt Vile for the collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, which came out in October via Matador. (It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.)

Read our 2017 interview with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile on Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett released her debut full-length album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, via Mom + Pop in 2015 and it landed at #6 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2015 list.

Also read our joint interview between Barnett and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, from our Best of 2015 issue.

