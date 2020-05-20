News

Watch Damon Albarn and 2-D of Gorillaz Perform “Aries” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Billed As the First Ever Duet Between Albarn and One of the Virtual Members of the Band





Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz were the musical guest on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! While the animated members of the band are usually front and center, this time Albarn performed their recent single “Aries” as a duet with his virtual doppelgänger 2-D. Albarn was at home and 2-D seemed to be at the… Taj Mahal (and then at home with a half dressed man with a horse head). Kimmel said it was the first ever duet between Albarn and one of the animated members of Gorillaz, but of course Albarn is 2-D. Watch the performance below.

Recently have been releasing new songs as episodes of their Song Machine video series. Previously Gorillaz shared episode one of Song Machine, which showcased a video for the new song “Momentary Bliss” that featurds slowthai and Slaves. “Momentary Bliss” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared episode two of Song Machine, which was the new song “Désolé,” that featured Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara, via a video for the track. “Désolé” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new song, “Aries,” that featured Peter Hook (Peter Hook and the Light, Joy Division, New Order) and Georgia, via a video for the track. “Aries” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Gorillaz shared another new song, “How Far?,” that featured Afrobeat legend Tony Allen. It was shared only days after Allen’s death.

Gorillaz’s last two albums were 2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now.

