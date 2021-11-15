Watch Damon Albarn Perform “Darkness to Light” on “Jimmy Fallon”

News

Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz recently performed new album song “Darkness to Light” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Albarn’s latest album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, came out last Friday via Transgressive. Watch the performance below.

Albarn’s new album features the title track “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows,” “Polaris,” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Particles,” (also one of our Songs of the Week, “Royal Mountain Blue,” and “The Tower of Montevideo.”

