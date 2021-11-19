News

All





Watch David Bowie Perform “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in Newly Released Live Video David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992—2001) Due Out November 26 via Parlophone/ISO





A re-recording of David Bowie’s 1966 single “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” has been released in accompaniment with a live version recorded at Maida Vale Studios in 1999 for the Mark Radcliffe BBC Radio 1 show. Both tracks are now available as a single via Parlophone/ISO. A live performance of the song that same year at The Elysée Montmartre in Paris has also been newly released. Check out the single and live video below.

Mark Radcliffe states in a press release: “I’m so pleased that this track is being released as it was such a joy and surprise when he included it in his set at Maida Vale that day. I remember that occasion so fondly. David was wearing an excellent shirt and was on such great, twinkly form. I recall David dancing with Gail Ann Dorsey to ‘I Try’ by Macy Gray, which was playing on the radio. I interviewed Gail Ann a year or so ago, and she too remembered that moment vividly. It was one of the few cherished and special days I got to spend with him for which I remain ever grateful.”

Marc Riley, Radcliffe’s co-presenter on the show, adds: “The thought of David Bowie doing a session for us was mind blowing to be frank. David said to us ‘One of you requested we do ‘Drive In Saturday’?’ I gulped. How presumptuous of me! ‘Yes David’ says I. ‘We can do that! Here’s the current live set list, what else do you fancy?’ I don’t think I’ve ever moved so fast in my life. Before Mark could lift his hand from his pocket I’d taken the piece of paper from David and let my eyes drop from top to bottom. ‘Do ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’!’ The session was incredible and David even gave us an extra tune, a brilliant rendition of ‘Repetition’ from Lodger.”

“Can’t Help Thinking About Me” will be featured on Toy, a previously unreleased album from the upcoming Bowie box set, David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), which will be out on November 26 via Parlophone/ISO.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.