Watch Death Cab for Cutie Perform “Here to Forever” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Death Cab for Cutie are releasing a new album, Asphalt Meadows, on September 16 via Atlantic. Last night they were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they performed the album’s recent single, “Here to Forever.” Watch the spirited performance below.

Previously Death Cab for Cutie shared the album’s first single, “Roman Candles,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a music video for the song that was shot in one take and featured the band performing the song while roman candle fireworks explode around them. Then Death Cab shared the album’s second single, “Here to Forever,” via an amusing video in which frontman Benjamin Gibbard had to press the band’s own vinyl after encountering some incompetent workers at the pressing plant. “Here to Forever” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) produced Asphalt Meadows, which is the follow-up to 2018’s Thank You For Today.

Earlier this year Gibbard currated the Yoko Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which featured 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, and Thao, among others.

Gibbard was instrumental in helping us all get through the first year of the pandemic, especially when we were all under lockdown, with his regular Live From Home livestream concerts performed in 2020 at first daily and then weekly from his home studio.

Read our 2020 interview with Gibbard on his Live From Home concerts.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

3-4 – All IN Festival – Indianapolis, IN *

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

14-16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT

19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # - SOLD OUT

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo

