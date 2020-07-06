News

Watch Dirty Projectors Perform Four Songs in an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert They Performed “Lose Your Love,” “Overlord,” “Inner World,” and “Search for Life”





Dirty Projectors are the latest to join NPR for a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. In a five-way split screen the band performed four singles: "Lose Your Love," "Overlord," "Inner World" and "Search For Life." The tracks come from their recent Windows Open and Flight Tower EPs, only two of the five scheduled EPs the group is set to release this year. Watch the performance below.

Fronted by vocalists Maia Friedman and Felicia Douglass, the band delivers cheerful, (mostly) acoustic renditions of their latest tracks. Succinct harmonies? Check. Using coffee containers and tea kettles as percussion instruments? Check. An overall delightful 12 minutes? Double check.

After the first song Kristin Slipp delivers a message to “send out all the love [she] possibly can, hoping that the music they bring you brings you comfort and maybe a smile.” Then she reminds everyone to be “extra kind and passionate to one another right now.”

On June 26, the band released EP Flight Tower. Previously the band shared Flight Tower songs “Inner World”—which was one of Songs of the Week—and “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. “Lose Your Love” also featured lead vocals from Douglass. Flight Tower is actually the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March.

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band. Maia Friedman took the lead on Windows Open and Douglas takes the lead on every song on Flight Tower. The band’s current lineup also features founder Dave Longstreth and Mike Johnson.

Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. All five EPs will be later collected in one box set.

Dirty Projectors’ last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

