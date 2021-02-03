News

Watch Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Return in the First Full Trailer for “Coming 2 America” Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 5; Also Check Out the Film’s Poster

Photography by Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios



Amazon Studios has released the first full trailer for the upcoming film Coming 2 America, which will see Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their roles from the original 1988 John Landis film Coming to America. In the film Murphy’s King Akeem travels to America to find the son he never knew he had. It also seems to feature Murphy and Hall reprising many of the other side characters they played in the first film. Coming 2 America is due to be released through Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. You can watch the trailer below, which follows a teaser trailer shared back in December. Also below is the recently shared official poster for the film.

Here’s how a press release describes the film: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York—where it all began.”

Coming 2 America will also feature performances by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name) directed the film, which was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Originally it was due to get a theatrical release via Paramount Pictures, but was sold to Amazon Prime because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

