Watch Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend Perform "Father of the Bride" Medley on "Jimmy Fallon"





This past week it was the one year anniversary of Father of the Bride, the fourth album from indie-pop heroes Vampire Weekend. To celebrate, lead vocalist Ezra Koenig joined Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: At Home Edition as the musical guest to perform a solo piano-medley of popular tracks from the Grammy Award winning album. Watch it below.

The performance seems to be recorded from Koenig’s home studio as he’s surrounded by a surplus amount of equipment. From varying angles, Koenig flexed his piano mastery flowing through the melodies of “Flower Moon,” “Stranger,” and “Big Blue.” Although bare, the gentle timbre of Koenig and his resonant keys was just as delightful as the polished, original tracks.

