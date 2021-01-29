 Watch Fans Lip Sync to Belle and Sebastian’s Self-Titled Song in New Video | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 29th, 2021  
Watch Fans Lip Sync to Belle and Sebastian’s Self-Titled Song in New Video

What to Look for in Summer Out Now on Matador

Jan 28, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian have shared a new video for a live version of their song “Belle and Sebastian” which features footage of fans lip syncing and dancing to the song. Watch it below.

Last December, the band released their most recent live album, What to Look for in Summer, on Matador, along with releasing a video for every song on the album. The live performance heard in this new video is from the final song on the album.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

