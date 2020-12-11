News

Watch Fleet Foxes Perform “Can I Believe In You” with Resistance Revival Chorus for “Colbert” Filmed in a Brooklyn Church





In September Fleet Foxes surprise released via ANTI- a new album, Shore, only a day after it was officially announced. Last night the band were the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they performed the album’s “Can I Believe In You” in a church with Resistance Revival Chorus. It was filmed at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY, although frontman Robin Pecknold wears a mask the whole time, with his vocals filmed separately in black & white and edited in. Watch the performance below.

Fleet Foxes previously announced “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream,” a new livestream performance that will take place on December 21st at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST, which coincides with the Winter Solstice. Pecknold will deliver a solo acoustic performance, along with a one-song appearance by Resistance Revival Chorus.

Shore’s release at 6:31 a.m. PT/9:31 a.m. ET—which is 13:31 universal coordinated time—was timed to the autumnal equinox. Kersti Jan Werdal directed the film, which is 55 minutes long, was shot in Super 16mm. When the album was released, “Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. After the album’s release the band also shared a separate Sean Pecknold-directed video for “Can I Believe You.” Then they shared a Sean Pecknold-directed video for “Sunblind.”

Shore is the follow-up to 2017’s Crack-Up (which was their first album in six years). Read our interview with Robin Pecknold on Crack-Up.

We were one of the first nationally distributed print magazines to interview Fleet Foxes, in 2008, and you can read that article here.

