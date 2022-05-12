 Watch Florence and the Machine Perform “Margaritaville” with Jimmy Buffett on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Watch Florence and the Machine Perform “Margaritaville” with Jimmy Buffett on “Jimmy Fallon”

Dance Fever Due Out Tomorrow

May 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) made an appearance last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed “My Love” from her forthcoming album Dance Fever and was interviewed by Fallon. Before the performance and interview, she appeared in a segment where she sang Jimmy Buffett’s 1977 song “Margaritaville” alongside Buffett himself. View the performances and interview below.

Dance Fever will be released tomorrow (May 13).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent