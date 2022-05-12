News

Watch Florence and the Machine Perform "Margaritaville" with Jimmy Buffett on "Jimmy Fallon" Dance Fever Due Out Tomorrow





Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) made an appearance last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed “My Love” from her forthcoming album Dance Fever and was interviewed by Fallon. Before the performance and interview, she appeared in a segment where she sang Jimmy Buffett’s 1977 song “Margaritaville” alongside Buffett himself. View the performances and interview below.

Dance Fever will be released tomorrow (May 13).

