Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Nabokov” on “Seth Meyers”
Skinty Fia Due Out This Friday via Partisan
Last night, Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the song “Nabokov,” taken from their newest album, Skinty Fia. Watch below.
Skinty Fia came out earlier this year on Partisan. It features the songs “Jackie Down the River,” “I Love You,” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Skinty Fia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).
