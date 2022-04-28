 Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Nabokov” on “Seth Meyers” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 28th, 2022  
Subscribe

Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Nabokov” on “Seth Meyers”

Skinty Fia Due Out This Friday via Partisan

Apr 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the song “Nabokov,” taken from their newest album, Skinty Fia. Watch below.

Skinty Fia came out earlier this year on Partisan. It features the songs “Jackie Down the River,” “I Love You,” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Skinty Fia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent