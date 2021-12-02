 Watch Gang of Youths Perform “the angel of 8th ave.” on “Stephen Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Gang of Youths Perform “the angel of 8th ave.” on “Stephen Colbert”

angel in realtime. Due Out February 25, 2022 via Warner

Dec 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths performed the song “the angel of 8th ave.” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Their upcoming album, angel in realtime., will be out on February 25, 2022 via Warner. Watch the performance below.

In October, the band shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Last month, they shared the song “tend the garden,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent music project, the total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent