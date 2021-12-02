News

Watch Gang of Youths Perform “the angel of 8th ave.” on “Stephen Colbert” angel in realtime. Due Out February 25, 2022 via Warner





Last night, Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths performed the song “the angel of 8th ave.” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Their upcoming album, angel in realtime., will be out on February 25, 2022 via Warner. Watch the performance below.

In October, the band shared the album track “the man himself,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Last month, they shared the song “tend the garden,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent music project, the total serene EP, came out earlier this year via Warner.

